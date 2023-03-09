Neema Paul wins hearts of netizens after her dance VIDEO on Bhojpuri hit song 'Nathuniya' goes viral on Instagram | Instagram

Bhojpuri song 'Nathuniya' seems to have impressed not only the Biharis but many others, including Tanzania-based social media influencers Kili and Neema.

Why should boys have all the fun? This time, Kili Paul's sister Neema was on the fore in a dance reel. She showcased the world her dancing skills and left netizens impressed. Bhojpuri hit song 'Nathuniya' which is originally sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh was grooved by Neema Paul in a recent Instagram reel.

WATCH:

The dance reel was all about Neema winning the hearts of viewers with her peppy dance moves unless her brother popped into the frame to amp up the scene. In a gesture to appreciate her performance and to hit the desi vibe, he was seen throwing leaves at her as she continued to dance to the popular beat. Yes, leaves and not money to keep it not-so-usual.

Being shared online, a day ago, the video hit more than 800K views. The comments section poured in praise for Neema Paul and her dancing talent. "Outstanding" wrote the internet while replying to the Instagram reel.

Check out reactions: