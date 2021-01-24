'My pride': Union minister Smriti Irani posts selfie with daughters on National Girl Child Day

The National Girl Child Day was launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008 to spread public awareness on inequalities girls faced in Indian society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the 'daughters of the nation' on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day and praised all those working towards the empowerment of the girl child and ensure them a life of dignity and opportunity.

In a series of tweets, Modi said: "On the National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and their accomplishments in various fields. The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity."

"Today is also the day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity."