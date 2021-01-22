Mumbai: Auto-driver who kidnapped, brutally raped 5-yr-old gets lifer

A 34-year-old auto-driver was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court on Thursday for kidnapping a five-year-old in 2015 at night when she was returning home from a shop, brutally raping her in the back seat of the vehicle, pushing her out of it in an isolated area and fleeing.

The five-year-old child had suffered serious injuries to her private parts due to the assault and had to undergo urgent surgery. She was admitted to the hospital for over three months. A doctor had testified that there was a complete tear of tissues between her vagina and rectum. For healing of the tear, she had to undergo surgery to divert faeces away from the anus. Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma said that the CCTV footage with the help of which he was apprehended also acted as evidence.

The incident had taken place in March 2015 in Aarey Milk Colony. Appearing before the court when she was in Class 2, the child had told the court that the man had approached her in his auto and told her that he could drop her home and that he was acquainted with her father. When she refused to go with him, he pulled her into the auto. He slapped her when she had started crying and then taking her to a “jungle” area, raped her. He also forced his private part into her mouth, she said. He had then pushed her out of the auto, told that her father would pick her up and fled. A biker had then taken her to the police station and she was later reunited with her parents who had approached another police station by then.

The court has directed the convicted man Shivkumar Rana to pay compensation of Rs. 40,000 to the child, apart from recommending compensation under the Victim's Compensation Scheme.