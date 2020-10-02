Hathras Rape Case: Police’s suspicious act tarnished your government & BJP’s image, Uma Bharti to Yogi Adityath

In a series of tweets, former chief minister Sadhvi Uma Bharti took Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath to task. She condemned his decision of not allowing people to meet family members of Hathras rape victim.

Uma Bharti in her tweets said that she did not know of any such rule where victims’ family is not allowed to meet people when an inquiry by SIT (Special Investigating Team) is on. This will put the whole inquiry into question.

“We have recently laid foundation stone of Ram Temple and pledged to bring Ram Rajya but suspicious act by police has tarnished image of your government and the BJP,” she wrote.

Uma said Yogi should allow media and representatives of other political parties to meet victims’ family. “I feel rattled in Corona ward. Had I not been corona positive, I would have been sitting with family members of the victim. After getting discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh, I will definitely meet victim’s family,” Uma tweeted. She ended her seven part series of tweets urging Yogi not to overlook her advice.