‘My Inspiration For Ladakh Marathon’: Woman Hiking Uphill With 30-Kg Plywood On Her Back For ₹700 A Day Leaves Athlete Emotional |

Sometimes, the most powerful lessons in strength and resilience come from people who are simply doing what they must to get through life.

Athlete Sarthak Malani recently came across a woman carrying a large sheet of plywood on her back while making her way up a steep 1.8-km uphill trail to deliver it to a monastery. What began as a chance encounter soon turned into an emotional moment that left a lasting impression on him.

Sarthak initially thought it was a man

The woman's face was covered with a mask, and seeing her carrying the heavy load uphill, Sarthak initially assumed that the person was a man.

However, after speaking to the person, he realised that it was a woman.

He stopped to ask her a few questions and learned that her name was Sarita.

Sarita earns ₹700 a day carrying plywood

Sarita told Sarthak that she does the physically demanding job of carrying plywood and delivering it to the monastery. For this work, she earns ₹700 a day.

The money helps her support her family. Sarita works to feed her children and afford their education.

When Sarthak spoke to her about the difficult work, her response was simple: she has to do it for her family.

There was no complaint or self-pity in her words—just a quiet determination to do what is necessary for the people who depend on her.

‘In cities, people have become lazy’

The encounter also made Sarthak reflect on life in cities.

He pointed out that while many people in cities have become accustomed to convenience and don't even walk regularly, Sarita was climbing a difficult 1.8-km uphill route carrying a heavy sheet of plywood as part of her everyday work.

For Sarthak, her effort represented strength, health and resilience.

What may seem like an extraordinary physical feat to someone watching the video is simply part of Sarita's daily routine.

Sarthak and Sarita get emotional

Before parting ways, Sarthak wished Sarita well and told her that may the gods bless her in every way possible.

Comments |

The words appeared to touch Sarita, who became emotional. Sarthak too was visibly moved by the interaction.

What began as a brief conversation had become a deeply emotional encounter, with Sarthak recognising the extraordinary determination behind what Sarita does every day for her family.

‘I am always going to think of Sarita ji whenever I feel low in life’

The encounter left a lasting impression on Sarthak.

At the end of the video, a message summed up what Sarita's strength had come to mean to him, “I am always going to think of Sarita ji whenever I feel low in life.”

The story is a reminder that resilience can take many forms. For some, it may mean pushing through the final kilometres of a marathon. For others, it can mean getting up every morning, carrying a heavy load and doing whatever it takes to put food on the table and ensure their children's education.