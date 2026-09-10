WATCH: Two Dogs Rescued From 60-Foot Well In Jalna, Rescue Team Travels 90 Km To Help

Two Dogs Rescued From 60-Foot Well In Jalna After Rescue Team Travels 90 Km |

Two dogs trapped inside a deep well in Maharashtra’s Jalna district were finally brought to safety after a rescue team travelled nearly 90 km to carry out a challenging operation.

The animals had fallen into the approximately 60-foot-deep well at Jamwadi and remained stranded at the bottom, leaving villagers concerned about their safety. Their repeated cries alerted people to the situation, but the depth of the well made an immediate rescue difficult and dangerous.

District administration steps in

With local efforts unable to safely reach the dogs, the matter was brought to the attention of the District Magistrate’s office.

An assistant to the District Magistrate subsequently contacted the Manwithindis Foundation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after receiving photographs of the animals. The images helped convey the seriousness of the situation and prompted the foundation to organise a rescue mission.

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Foundation director and Honorary Wildlife Warden Ashish Joshi quickly put together a team and began the journey to Jamwadi.

Rescuers travel nearly 90 km

The rescue team covered around 90 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to reach the location. Once there, the rescuers assessed the well and prepared for the difficult descent.

Wildlife rescuers Deepak Watane and Jai Desai joined Ashish Joshi in the operation. Given the considerable depth and potential dangers involved, the team took safety measures before entering the well.

Risky operation ends successfully

Reaching the frightened animals at the bottom was the biggest challenge. The rescuers had to make their way down carefully while dealing with the confined and hazardous conditions inside the well.

After reaching the dogs, the team successfully secured both animals and brought them back to the surface.

The rescue ended with both dogs safely out of the well, turning what had been a potentially fatal situation into a successful animal rescue.

The operation came as a major relief to people in the area, who were worried about the dogs after they became trapped.

Villagers expressed their appreciation to the rescuers for making the long journey from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and undertaking a dangerous operation to save the animals.