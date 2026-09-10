'Some More Jobs Gone': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Mehendi Applying Machine, Sparks Debate Over Automation And Jobs

Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Mehendi Applying Machine, Sparks Debate Over Automation And Jobs |

Technology is steadily moving into areas once dominated by human skill and craftsmanship. A recent video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka has brought that discussion into the spotlight after showing a machine apparently applying mehendi to a woman's hand.

The unusual demonstration has sparked debate on social media, with users discussing whether automation could eventually affect traditional professions such as mehendi artistry.

Machine applies intricate mehendi design

The video shows a woman placing her hand inside a machine, following which the device appears to apply an elaborate mehendi pattern to her skin. The process seems to require very little direct human involvement.

Sharing the video on X, Harsh Goenka wrote, "Some more jobs gone."

His brief caption opened up a much larger conversation about the growing role of machines in everyday work. While automation has long been associated with factories and industrial production, technological advances are increasingly being used for tasks that involve creativity, precision and personal services.

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Could mehendi artists be replaced by machines?

Mehendi application is a popular service in India, particularly during weddings, festivals and other celebrations. Professional artists often create detailed patterns by hand, with designs ranging from traditional motifs to highly customised bridal artwork.

A machine capable of producing designs quickly could offer certain advantages. It may be able to reproduce a pattern consistently and potentially serve several customers in less time than a human artist.

However, replacing an experienced mehendi artist is not necessarily that straightforward.

Human artists can change designs according to the shape of a customer's hand, incorporate personal preferences and make creative decisions while working. For many customers, especially brides, the interaction with the artist and the uniqueness of a handmade design are also part of the experience.

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Social media users defend the human touch

The video received mixed reactions online. Several users questioned whether customers would actually feel comfortable using such a machine, particularly before important occasions such as weddings. Other's said that it is an AI video and no machine like that exists as of now.

One user commented, "Women wouldn't dare place their hand under that needle-like machine, especially before a wedding. So the job is safe. This machine can draw rangoli for all they care."

Another user focused on the artistic qualities that come with handmade work. "The perfection and imperfections of handwork can't be replaced by robotic designs. The human touch and intricacies of the craft make all the difference."

Another said, "Presently just a concept, who knows it becomes reality in near future."

Another said, "This is ai generated video, i searched there is no such product in existence."

Such reactions suggest that automation may not necessarily eliminate demand for traditional artists. Customers who value personalised designs and the experience of having mehendi applied by hand may continue to prefer human professionals.