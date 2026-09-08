Indian Software Engineer’s Side Hustle As 'Mehendi Artist' In US Earns Her Up To ₹10K Per Hour - VIDEO

Indian Software Engineer’s Side Hustle As 'Mehendi Artist' In US Earns Her Up To ₹10K Per Hour |

For many people, a passion project remains just that — a hobby pursued in spare time. But for Priyancka Jaiin, her love for mehendi has evolved into a profitable side business in the United States.

An Indian software engineer based in the US, Priyancka continues to work full-time in the tech industry while taking on assignments as a professional henna artist. A recent Instagram video in which she spoke about her earnings has attracted widespread attention, clocking nearly 10 million views.

Priyancka Jaiin charges $100 an hour for mehendi

While her software engineering job remains her main source of income, Priyancka said mehendi allows her to turn something she loves into an additional stream of earnings.

"I am a full-time software engineer and my primary earnings are from my salary," she said.

Her rate as a henna artist is around $100 per hour, which works out to roughly Rs 9,000-Rs 10,000. Depending on the assignment and client, she may also receive a tip of as much as 20 per cent.

The earnings can become particularly significant when she takes on large wedding or bridal bookings.

Bridal mehendi assignments can bring in nearly ₹1 lakh

According to Priyancka, a 10-hour bridal or wedding assignment can help her make close to Rs 1 lakh.

That figure, however, needs to be viewed in the context of the US cost of living. While professional services can command much higher prices there than in India, everyday expenses are also considerably higher.

"But it is important to note that in US, expenses are also as high as earnings," she said.

Her comments highlight an important aspect of earning in the US: a higher dollar income does not necessarily translate into the same level of disposable income.

More than money, She values being respected as an artist

For Priyancka, the biggest reward from her mehendi work isn't necessarily the money.

She said the way artists are treated in the US has made the experience particularly meaningful to her. Clients' appreciation and respect for her creative work have given her a sense of professional recognition.

"I have realised that in US, artists are valued and respected," she said.

She contrasted this with her experience of how mehendi work is sometimes viewed in India.

"In India, being a mehendi artist is not considered a good profession, but here I am respected as an artist, which matters more to me than money."

According to Priyancka, she has not experienced situations where her work was treated as insignificant. That recognition, she suggested, is one of the reasons she continues to pursue henna art alongside her technology career.

Priyancka's candid discussion about her dual careers has struck a chord online. Her Instagram video has accumulated close to 10 million views, while her account has around 28,500 followers.