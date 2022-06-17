e-Paper Get App

Musa Mohammadi, former Afghan TV anchor, forced to sell food on street

A photo of the TV anchor has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Twitter

A picture of an Afghan TV anchor selling food on the road in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has become viral on Twitter. Kabir Haqmal, who was earlier associated with the Hamid Karzai government, took to his social media handle to share the picture of Musa Mohammadi, who was a media anchor, selling food so that he could survive.

Haqmal tweeted, "Musa Mohammadi worked for years as an anchor & reporter in different TV channels, and now has no income to feed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of the republic.”

The viral picture caught the attention of the Director-General of National Radio and Television Ahmadullah Wasiq, who tweeted saying that he wanted to appoint the ex TV anchor and reporter in his office.

His translated tweet read, "Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals."

Watch : Amid Taliban rule, Afghan students appeal to PM Modi for their return to India
article-image

