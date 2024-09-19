Mumbai: Video Of Last Man To Take Darshan Of Lalbaugcha Raja Goes Viral, Netizens Call Him 'Luckiest'

Last Man To Take Darshan Of Lalbaugcha Raja | Instagram/@vaay.8

A video of the last devotee who took the darshan of the much-revered Ganesh idol of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja, has rolled out on the internet. It shows a person identified as Vishal Aalne from Yeola, Nashik being the last in the Mukh Darshan queue to seek the blessings of Bappa this year. Aalne was acknowledged by every volunteer and staff at the pandal as he entered as the last devotee to take darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja before the barricades were put to close the darshan for 2024.

Watch video

As the man managed to enter the darshan line along with the last set of devotees taking darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja this year, he was called as the "luckiest person."

Noting that people wait hours together to seek the darshan of Bappa here and some are unable to visit the pandal due to personal reasons, the way this man became the last one to visit the pandal during the recent Ganesh Utsav celebration brought him fame.

On learning that his video from the last Mukh Darshan queue on Lalbaugcha Raja is going viral on social media, he wrote, "Whose glory is it? It's of Lalbaugcha Raja...I am so blessed (translated from Marathi)."

The video showed him walking at the ending of the Mukh darshan queue. Netizens reacted to the video and addressed him as "The luckiest and last person for Lalbaugcha Raja Mukh Darshan 2024." "He is soo soo lucky. Bappa really wants to see him," people commented as the video went viral on Instagram. "Bro was treated like a VVVIP," another added.

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

Mumbai witnessed the Visarjan of the much-loved Lalbaugcha Raja with a 25-hour-long procession that concluded on Wednesday, a day after Anant Chaturdashi.

Hours ahead of biding adieu to Bappa, the darshan lines were closed to prepare for Visarjan. According to the official Instagram page of the pandal, the Charan Sparsh queue closed early on Monday 16th September 2024 at 6 am and the Mukha Darshan queue closed later at midnight 12 am.