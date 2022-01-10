'Mumbai tu boht change ho gayeli hai re': Twitterati banter as city records lowest minimum temperature

Mumbai on Monday recorded its lowest minimum temperature this season at 13.2 degrees. The temperature was recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory.

It was an unusual sight for Mumbaikars as they shivered in the rare cold morning of the season. The record low temperature of the city also sparked a meme fest on Twitter as city residents shared their excitement over the unusual weather where as users from North India who deal with extreme cold weather every year poked fun at Mumbaikars for shivering at such a 'high temperature'.

#mumbaiwinter



Mumbaikars trying to Convince Pahadi people that Hamare idhar bhi Thand padti hai 🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/uVdN9hNkU4 — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 10, 2022

Mumbaikars waking up to "thandi" today & going to office: #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/IJzZZpbsHE — Rahul Sharma (@RahullAShharma) January 10, 2022

#mumbaiwinter



17 degree is Cold Lol



Meanwhile me from Lucknow pic.twitter.com/S98fSMSoEJ — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet02) January 10, 2022

This is how Mumbai feels today #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/fPiU2NRvxl — Indo Pak Info (@IndoPakInfo) January 10, 2022

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter

Weather to Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/ClHOuaCoL1 — Lit Memes Mumbai (@Litmemesmumbai) January 10, 2022

Comes back from Jaipur with the hope Mumbai will be warmer

Le Mumbai - 15° c#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Zres86FKQv — Kashvi (@she_quipped_) January 10, 2022

The IMD's Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2°C.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 26.7 degrees.

According to media reports, temperatures are likely to increase from Wednesday.

Pune also recorded a low minimum temperature 13.5°C today.

Earlier on December 29, the lowest minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped to 17.4 degrees.

Prior to this, the lowest minimum temperature this season was 17.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on December 23.

The lowest minimum temperature in 2020 was 15 degrees Celsius and in 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:40 PM IST