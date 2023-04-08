 Mumbai Police's new Instagram reel calls driving on wrong side a 'Paap'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Wrong-lane driving was strongly condemned by the Mumbai Police who termed it a "sin (paap)" in their recent social media post. The team released a video on Instagram with the caption: "It’s a ‘Paap’, NEVER get ‘Raazi’ to drive on the wrong side."

WATCH VIDEO

article-image

The above Instagram reel is a part of the ongoing campaign by the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Traffic Police launched a special crackdown on wrong-side driving on Thursday, and according to officials, the campaign will last at least two weeks. The action was reportedly announced in response to a flood of social media complaints about wrong-side driving on arterial roads and byways.

The video was set to the pov (point of view) of a driver on road. The road safety message was a little quirky in the sense to hint at the word "paparazzi" -- paap + raazi. Since being shared online, a few hours ago, it attracted thousands of likes an views on the content-sharing platform.

"Rickshaw wala Instagram pe nahi hai aur ye post unke liye hai," read a comment, purportedly, hinting that the three-wheeler vehicles often violate traffic norms and indulge in taking the wrong lane.

article-image
