Mumbai Police sync to the excitement for comedy drama 'Pitchers' while sharing road safety message

If you are an ardent social media user, you might be aware of the interesting posts that Mumbai Police shares to engage and educate their followers. Though the posts talked on serious and vital issues, the police team were super creative in keeping them engaging, educative and entertaining.

The recent Instagram post is an yet another message that conveys an important message in their friendly and caring style. Ahead of the release of the upcoming season of 'Pitchers,' the Mumbai Police took to pull in a famous dialogue from the film while spreading awareness about road safety.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee's iconic dialogue "Tu beer hai" was tweaked by the team as "Tu Dear Hai." The message posted on their social media profile suggested people to refrain from drink and drive.

Meanwhile, produced by TVF, and spanning across 5 episodes, 'Pitchers' Season 2 will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 23, 2022.

Check out Mumbai Police's quirky post:

