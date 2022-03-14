Mumbai Police shares road safety message with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' dialogues, team says 'Sahi baat hai!'

Being an avid social media user, you couldn't have missed the creative posts by the Mumbai Police. In a recent post the team used the catchy dialogues from the well known sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to raise awareness over road safety. “Do not look at safety with an Ulta Chashma,” the post was captioned.

The first image was a pick from Daya Ben, saying “Hey Maa! Mataji!” and suggesting, “Don’t ride without a helmet!” When swiped to the next, it was Popatlal saying his famous dialogue, “Cancel, cancel, cancel!” in his trademark style and pulling the fact that, "Unnecessary honking is cancelled.”

Later in the post, “My dear, no bahana will work if you are caught drinking and driving,” Sundar Lal's dialogue was quoted in style. The last visual featured Bawri’s “Galtise Mistake" and hinted to not drive without a license.

To the post, the official Instagram handle of the TMKOC wrote, "Sahi baat hai. To the well versed, we know that this too is a dialogue from the show which is attributed to Dr. Hathi.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:19 PM IST