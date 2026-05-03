Mumbai Man Dons 'Air Hostess' Costume; Turns Local Train Into ‘Air Borivali’ As Part Of Instagram Challenge - VIDEO

A routine journey on a Mumbai local train turned into an unexpected comedy show after a content creator carried out a follower’s dare by transforming himself into an air hostess and entertaining commuters with in-coach announcements.

A viral challenge taken seriously

Instagram influencer Prannay Joshi decided to accept a quirky suggestion from a follower that challenged him to dress like an air hostess and make airline-style announcements inside a Mumbai local. Fully committing to the idea, he rented a bright red cabin-crew uniform paired with a skirt, coat, white socks, and formal shoes before boarding the train.

Even before entering the compartment, he set a playful mood by joking, “Main gents coach me bethu ya ladies me?”, instantly drawing laughter from people nearby.

From curious stares to laughter

Once inside the crowded coach, passengers quickly noticed the unusual attire. Many commuters turned around in surprise, while others began recording the moment on their phones.

Standing among daily travellers, Joshi delivered humorous announcements in a tone reminiscent of airline cabin crew.

“Namashkar, aap sabka Air Borivali me swagat hai, jinko bhi seat mili hai vo attitude kam rakhe or jinko nahi mili vo agle station ka intezaar kare,” he announced, sparking laughter across the compartment.

He followed it up with another witty line:

“Do dwar aage ki taraf, Do dwar piche ki taraf, par platform kidhr aaega vo mujhe nahi pta… emergency ki doraan apni nazdeeki chain ko turant kheech le.”

A break from Mumbai’s daily rush

Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often described as the city’s lifeline, carries millions of commuters every day. Known for packed coaches and tight schedules, spontaneous moments of entertainment are rare, which is why the performance quickly stood out.

What began with puzzled expressions soon turned into smiles and applause, as passengers enjoyed the light-hearted interruption to their routine commute.

Internet divided over public performances

After the video surfaced online, reactions poured in rapidly. Many viewers praised the creativity and humour, calling it a refreshing slice of everyday Mumbai life. Others, however, debated whether public transport should be used as a stage for social media content.

Despite mixed opinions, the clip highlights how viral challenges and street-style performances continue to blur the line between digital entertainment and real-world spaces, sometimes turning even a crowded train ride into an unforgettable experience.