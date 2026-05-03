'Tehran During Ceasefire': Viral Video Showing Peaceful Routine Day In Iranian Capital Warms Netizens' Hearts - WATCH

An Instagram video titled “A Day in Tehran During Ceasefire” is drawing widespread attention online after offering a rare glimpse into everyday life in Iran’s capital at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

Posted by a user named Estelle, the clip has crossed over 5,00,000 views, with viewers surprised to see calm streets, bustling markets, and relaxed social spaces instead of scenes associated with conflict coverage.

Ordinary moments amid extraordinary circumstances

The video follows Estelle through what appears to be a typical day in Tehran. She drives through lively city roads filled with traffic before stopping at a roadside stall to purchase a cat plushie. Later, she visits a food court, ordering a baguette and sampling local Iranian biscuits.

In another moment, she tries Korean cuisine at a mall food stall, highlighting the city’s multicultural food scene. The day concludes at a stylish hotel lounge where people are seen chatting, dining, and unwinding, a setting that contrasts sharply with earlier viral footage showing missile strikes and military escalation.

Social media reacts to unexpected calm

The video quickly sparked discussion online, with many users expressing surprise at how peaceful Tehran appeared during the ceasefire.

“I wish the war was over. I would love to visit. Looks amazing,” one viewer commented.

“This is wonderful, thanks for filming and sharing,” wrote another.

Some responses also questioned global media portrayals of Iran. One user noted, “They don’t show this side in Western coverage,” while another added, “I've been in Tehran many times, it's a nice place to go, the people there amazing, nice food, shopping, nature, architecture, beaches and more. I hope to visit again, and hope the war stops. This country is so different from what you see in the media.”

Tehran life continues despite regional tensions

While daily routines continue inside the city, the broader geopolitical situation remains fragile. Recent tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have kept the region on edge despite temporary pauses in hostilities.

Reports indicate that diplomatic negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough. US President Donald Trump recently rejected Iran’s proposal aimed at ending the confrontation, stating he was “not satisfied” with the terms as the 60-day War Powers Resolution deadline expired on May 1.

Meanwhile, strategic tensions persist around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, where Iran maintains influence while US naval forces continue efforts to limit Iranian oil shipments.