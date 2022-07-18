On Twitter, Mumbai police comforts Class X student anxious about results

Mumbai Police | PTI

Mumbai: For every one of us, exams are associated with stress and anxiety. We are always afraid of the exam results. Lately, class 10 ICSE exam results were declared. Students were nervous about the exam results which were to be declared on Saturday but were declared on Sunday.

The young boy, named Dhruv on Twitter, had been anxious about his results ever since he got to know on Saturday that they would be declared at 5 pm on Sunday.

"SUNDAY KO 5 BAJE KAUN RESULTS ANNOUNCE KARTA HAI (Who announces results at 5 pm on a Sunday!) " a stressed out Dhruv had tweeted on Saturday.

At around 2 pm on Sunday, Dhruv tagged both the Mumbai and the Maharashtra Police saying, "Today is my ICSE result and I am really scared."

Check the tweet here:

Even Dhruv was surprised when, a couple of hours later, Mumbai Police quoted his tweet and said, "Hey Dhruv, don't worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It's just like every other exam but make sure you are confident about your abilities. Best of Luck for ICSE Results!"

Hey Dhruv,



Don't Worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It's just like every other exam but make sure your confident about your abilities.



Best of Luck for ICSE Results! https://t.co/ey2oSERjs1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 17, 2022

In a happy ending to an already heart-warming story, Dhruv learned at 5 p.m. that he had passed with a smashing 83%.

Guys i did it

I freaking did it

I got 83 FREAKING PERCENTAGE ON MY 10TH ICSE BOARDS — dhruv (@Dhruvshah0611) July 17, 2022

“I tweeted to the Mumbai Police because I had seen them comforting and motivating others on Twitter. After their response, I felt great not just because of what they said but also because others joined in, saying nice things to motivate me and it really made me happy,” Dhruv told the Free Press Journal, requesting that personal details like his full name and place of residence not be revealed.