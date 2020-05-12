MP Cong trolled for suggesting 50% of India's GDP should be given as economic package; Twitter wonders if Rahul Gandhi is operating the handle

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore and claimed that the package will help India get to its ultimate goal of being "self-dependent".
"This package is for the farmers, for our middle class who honestly pay taxes and our industry who are determined to take India to heights," he said. "From today onwards, all Indians should be vocal about local. They shouldn't only buy local products but should equally advertise them with pride," he said.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress said that Rs 20 lakh crore won't be sufficient and added that at least 50% of the country's GDP should be given as an economic package. "Mr. Modi, This is epidemic, Everything is destroyed," MP Congress tweeted.
However, MP Congress was trolled on Twitter for suggesting 50% of India's GDP should be given as economic package.
Here are some Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, the PM also said that the package will give rise to a rational tax system, strong financial system besides encouraging businesses and bringing in investments into India.
Modi's speech came a day after he had an interaction with all the chief ministers across the nation on the road ahead for India to battle this pandemic.
The Prime Minister also hinted on an extension of lockdown from May 18.
