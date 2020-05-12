'Atmanirbhar Bharat package is a historic step': Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts after PM Modi's speech

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday and hinted at Lockdown 4.0 after May 18. He also announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore and claimed that the package will help India get to its ultimate goal of being "self-dependent".

"This package is for the farmers, for our middle class who honestly pay taxes and our industry who are determined to take India to heights," he said. "From today onwards, all Indians should be vocal about local. They shouldn't only buy local products but should equally advertise them with pride," he said.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter and said that "Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent)" package was a historic step! He said, "Self reliance along with helping the entire world to grow & progress! Underlining our age old tradition of वसुधैव कुटुंबकम् Hon PM @narendramodi ji yet again encourages all of us in our fight against #Corona !"

"Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography, Demand are the strong pillars in this fight and to convert crises into opportunity," he added.