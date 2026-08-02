Mother Tiger And Cubs Spotted Walking On Road Near Tadoba, Viral Video Delights Wildlife Lovers - WATCH

A heartwarming wildlife moment from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has captured the internet's attention after a mother tiger was spotted walking along a road with her cubs near the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The big cats were seen calmly moving along the Moharli road, a route located close to the popular wildlife sanctuary. A passerby recorded the rare encounter, and the video has since gone viral across social media platforms, with many praising the peaceful sight of the tiger family in their natural surroundings.

Tourist closure leads to increased wildlife movement

The sighting comes at a time when tourist entry into the Tadoba Wildlife Sanctuary has remained suspended for nearly three months during the monsoon season. With fewer vehicles and reduced human activity inside the reserve, wildlife has been moving more freely across forest areas and nearby roads.

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Experts note that such movement is not unusual during the monsoon, when animals often explore different parts of their habitat in search of food, water, or safe routes.

Forest officials urge travelers to stay alert

Following the viral video, forest authorities have reminded people driving through wildlife zones to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines. Travelers are advised to avoid speeding, refrain from stopping unnecessarily, and never attempt to approach or disturb wild animals if they are spotted on or near the road.

About Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve

Located in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is the state's oldest and one of India's most celebrated tiger reserves. It is home to a healthy population of Bengal tigers, along with leopards, sloth bears, wild dogs, gaur, deer, and hundreds of bird species. The reserve remains a major destination for wildlife enthusiasts, with tiger sightings drawing visitors from across the country.