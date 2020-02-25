'Morally bankrupt party burns down city because they couldn't win elections': Twitter slams Priti Gandhi for her #DelhiBurning comment

BJP Mahila Morcha's National Incharge of Social Media, Priti Gandhi, was slammed on Twitter for her comment related to the clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "Hope Delhi realises that the Bijli-Paani is not free, it comes with a huge, huge price!! #DelhiBurning."
She was brutally trolled on Twitter for her tweet. A Twitter user asked,"Does this actually mean that they're making Delhi pay the price for not voting BJP to power?"
Another user wrote, "What does this even mean??? That Delhi voted for Bijli-Paani, but we will make you pay the price for it? And the price of that is setting Delhi on fire? More specifically, setting Muslim neighborhoods on fire??"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Seven people have been killed, including a head constable of Delhi police, and a hundred others have been injured in the violence, which has gone into its second day.
Parts of northeast Delhi continue to teeter on the edge, as incidents of violence continued to flare up after an overnight lull. Tuesday morning saw rioters pick from where they had left off on Monday night, with several incidents of violence and stone pelting reported from interiors of localities such as Jaffarabad, Brahmapuri which adjoining Maujpur.
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday visited the Max hospital at Patparganj to meet DCP Shahadra Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Jain and head constable Yashpal who were injured in the clashes on Monday. Death toll in the last two days have reached 7, including a police man.
"Nothing can be solved through violence. The solution can only come through dialogue. The government is ready for a discussion and clear every doubt," said Gambhir after meeting the injured cops.
(With input from IANS)
