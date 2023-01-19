Monkey cap-like ski mask priced at ₹ 31,990 leaves netizens laughing |

Winter is leaving people dressed in multiple layers to fight the cold. While most of us would be shopping and adding to our wardrobe some warm clothes, Twitter has caught the eyes on a highly-priced cap. A branded monkey cap-like ski mask priced at ₹ 31,990 has left netizens stunned.

An image showing the product price of a Dolce & Gabbana Khaki Ski Mask Cap has gone viral. We can see that it is originally priced at ₹ 40K but was later discounted to ₹ 31,990.

As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023

Indians who spot the product and its stunning price took to compare it with the amount at which it sells at local shops. People hinted that the product would hardly be worth more than 50 INR and that being quoted in thousands is too much.

The internet is sharing hilarious reactions to the tweet that shared the case. Netizens have begun laughing at the exaggerated pricing. Laughing emojis flooded the reply section.

Check out some reactions:

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)