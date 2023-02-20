e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMonday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH

Monday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH

Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani is vibing in the Monday mood after saying goodbye to Sunday. She shared a hilarious meme video on Instagram and it is leaving the internet impressed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Monday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH | Smriti Irani/Instagram
Follow us on

Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani is known for her active social media presence and her engaging posts for her fans and followers. As Sunday flew off the calendar and a new working week started, she took to share a meme post on Instagram.

Monday blues? Smriti Irani is vibing in the Monday mood after saying goodbye to Sunday. She shared a hilarious meme video and it is leaving the internet impressed. What better than the Hera Phera scene to sum up the 'mein chala jaunga (I'll leave)' factor, and that being tweaked in a Sunday-Monday version?

Watch video:

Read Also
Smriti Irani's 'Single Slap' post goes viral on Instagram, netizens condemn her slam on...
article-image

"When you want to tell Sunday .. ‘Monday को लेते जा रे, " the Instagram post was captioned. Since being shared thousands of netizens hit the like button and took to the comments section.

Check some reactions

Read Also
Monday blues? THIS viral video will give you relatable vibes
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Monday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH

Monday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH

Kerala: Class 12 student turns organ donor, gives part of liver to father

Kerala: Class 12 student turns organ donor, gives part of liver to father

Breakup Day 2023: All you need to know about the last day of anti-valentines week

Breakup Day 2023: All you need to know about the last day of anti-valentines week

IN PICS: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal meets PM Modi

IN PICS: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal meets PM Modi

''Words Cannot Express...''OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi to his wedding

''Words Cannot Express...''OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi to his wedding