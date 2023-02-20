Monday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH | Smriti Irani/Instagram

Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani is known for her active social media presence and her engaging posts for her fans and followers. As Sunday flew off the calendar and a new working week started, she took to share a meme post on Instagram.

Monday blues? Smriti Irani is vibing in the Monday mood after saying goodbye to Sunday. She shared a hilarious meme video and it is leaving the internet impressed. What better than the Hera Phera scene to sum up the 'mein chala jaunga (I'll leave)' factor, and that being tweaked in a Sunday-Monday version?

Watch video:

"When you want to tell Sunday .. ‘Monday को लेते जा रे, " the Instagram post was captioned. Since being shared thousands of netizens hit the like button and took to the comments section.

Check some reactions

