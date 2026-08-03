Missing Dog Returns Home After 3.5 Months; Gujarat Owner Walks 60-Km to Fulfil Ambaji Temple Vow | WATCH |

A heartwarming story of faith, hope and an unbreakable bond between a pet and its owner has captured the internet's attention. A Labrador retriever named Tiger, who had been missing for nearly three-and-a-half months, unexpectedly returned to his owner's hotel in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, leaving the family overwhelmed with joy.

To express his gratitude, the hotel owner fulfilled a heartfelt promise he had made to Goddess Ambaji by undertaking a 60-kilometre walk to the famous temple, accompanied by his entire staff and Tiger himself.

According to reports, Tiger had disappeared over three months ago, prompting his owner to search tirelessly across the area. Despite every effort, the beloved pet could not be traced. Refusing to lose hope, the owner prayed at the revered Ambaji Temple and made a vow that if Tiger ever returned safely, he would walk the approximately 60-km route to the shrine as an offering of gratitude.

In a remarkable turn of events, Tiger recently made his way back to the hotel on his own. Reports suggest that the Labrador recognised his owner's voice, got down from a passing rickshaw and ran straight towards him, creating an emotional reunion after months of uncertainty.

True to his promise, the hotel owner soon set out on the pilgrimage to Ambaji Temple. Joining him were his staff members and Tiger, who became the centre of the celebration. Viral videos from the journey show the group dancing enthusiastically to music played on speakers while making their way towards the temple, turning the spiritual walk into a joyful procession.