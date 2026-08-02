'Siyasi Bhains?': Bilawal Zardari Trolled Over Slip Of Tongue In Tribute Video For Pakistan Army | WATCH

'Siyasi Bhains?': Bilawal Zardari Trolled Over Alleged Slip Of Tongue In Tribute Video For Pakistan Army | WATCH |

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has found himself at the centre of online trolling after a video of him paying tribute to Pakistan's armed forces began circulating on social media. While the speech was intended to honour soldiers deployed along the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir, it quickly grabbed attention for an apparent pronunciation error that left netizens amused.

In the video, Bilawal praises Pakistani soldiers for their service and sacrifice, saying they protect the nation by putting their own lives at risk and leaving behind their families. Reiterating his support for the country's military, he also describes the armed forces as Pakistan's "red line."

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However, the moment that sparked widespread discussion online came when Bilawal appeared to say "siyasi bhains" instead of "siyasi behes" (political debate/dispute), prompting users to flood social media with memes and jokes. Many claimed the slip completely changed the meaning of the sentence, making the speech unintentionally humorous.

The rest of his address focused on honouring fallen soldiers, stating that the sacrifices of martyred personnel would never be forgotten and that justice should be ensured for their families. Despite the solemn message, the alleged mispronunciation quickly overshadowed the tribute itself.

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The reactions are pouring in across social media, with the clip continuing to trend for its unintended viral moment.

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Social media platforms were soon filled with reactions, with users poking fun at Bilawal's choice of words as well as his delivery and accent. Several also remarked that he appeared to be using complex Urdu vocabulary that did not sound natural, leading to further mockery online.