Fact Check: Pakistan Cricketer Salman Ali Agha Arrested By West Indies Police Ahead Of PAK Vs WI 2nd Test? Truth Behind Viral VIDEO

Salman Ali Agha Arrested By West Indies Police Ahead Of PAK Vs WI 2nd Test? Truth Behind Viral VIDEO | X

Pakistan Cricket Team's preparations for the second Test against the West Indies have been overshadowed by a viral social media claim that former Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has been arrested by the West Indies Police. The rumour started spreading after Pakistan's 90-run defeat in the first Test at Tarouba. However, the claim is false and has no official backing.

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The viral post has been widely shared online, but there is no evidence to support the claim. Neither the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the West Indies Police, nor the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released any statement confirming such an incident.

However, there is another video circulating on social media, showing Salman Ali Agha participating in a practice session held at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club in Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the second Test against West Indies.

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What does the viral video show?

The viral video claims that Salman Ali Agha was arrested by West Indies Police ahead of the second Test. However, a closer look at the footage shows that the person being escorted by police is not Agha.

For playing Bad cricket just for fun 😜 — Usman (@Usman_Offical56) August 1, 2026

Many viewers pointed out that the individual in the video looks more like former West Indies captain Jason Holder than the Pakistan cricketer. The video does not show Salman Ali Agha at any point, making the claim misleading.

Es chwal ko report kro fake news dy rh

Only for views — Muhammad Arslan (@HMArslan4) August 1, 2026

No official confirmation of any arrest

There has been no official confirmation that Salman Ali Agha has been arrested. The PCB, West Indies Police and ICC have not issued any statements about the viral claim.

Lol fake 😂 — Abdullah Munawar (@AbdullahMu64763) August 1, 2026

Verdict: The claim is false

Based on the available evidence, the claim that Salman Ali Agha was arrested by West Indies Police is false. The viral video has been shared with a misleading caption and there is nothing to suggest that Agha was involved in the incident mentioned in the viral social media post.

Cricket fans have also called out the fake news, urging others not to believe or share unverified social media posts. As Pakistan prepares for the second Test, the rumour remains nothing more than online misinformation.