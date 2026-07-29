West Indies Players To Attend Sir Garfield Sobers' State Funeral In Barbados After Pakistan Test Win | VIDEO | X - windiescricket

St. John’s (Antigua), July 29: Barbados-based members of the West Indies Test squad, including captain Roston Chase and white-ball skipper Shai Hope, will return home to attend the state funeral of legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

The contingent will travel to Bridgetown shortly after West Indies secured a memorable 90-run victory over Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on what would have been Sobers’ 90th birthday.

Along with Chase and Hope, the West Indies delegation will include vice-captain Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Joshua Bishop, and assistant coach Floyd Reifer.

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They will be joined by a high-level Cricket West Indies (CWI) delegation led by President Dr Kishore Shallow and CEO Chris Dehring.

CWI Directors Enoch Lewis, Bissoondyal Singh, and Clement Marcellin will also attend the funeral.

Dr Kishore Shallow said the presence of Barbados representatives at the state funeral was a deeply meaningful moment for West Indies cricket.

“On a day when the cricketing world celebrated his extraordinary life, the team honoured his enduring legacy with a performance that reflected the courage, resilience and skill that defined his remarkable career,” he said.

He also thanked Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and her government for supporting the arrangements that allowed the players to attend the ceremony.

Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, died on July 17 at the age of 89 at his home in Highgate Gardens.

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His state funeral will be held at Kensington Oval at 10 am local time and is expected to be attended by regional heads of state, CARICOM leaders and several West Indies cricket icons, including Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Richie Richardson and Brian Lara.

Before the funeral, Sobers’ body was kept in state at the Parliament Buildings, allowing thousands of fans and citizens to pay their final respects to the legendary cricketer.

Sobers’ remarkable career and contributions to West Indies cricket continue to be remembered as an inspiration for generations of players.

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