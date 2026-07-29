Burj Khalifa Becomes First UAE Attraction To Accept UPI For Online Ticket Bookings | X - IANS

New Delhi, July 29: Indian travellers can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets and experiences at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, with the iconic Dubai attraction becoming the first in the UAE to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) said on Wednesday.

The international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the facility in partnership with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment.

The new service allows Indian visitors to purchase tickets for Burj Khalifa’s observation deck and other experiences through the attraction’s official website using UPI-enabled payment apps even before travelling to the UAE.

The move builds on NIPL’s existing partnership with NEOPAY. Since 2022, Indian travellers have been able to use UPI through QR code-based payments at merchants across NEOPAY’s network in the UAE.

With the latest integration, UPI acceptance has now been extended to online bookings, strengthening digital payment connectivity between India and the UAE.

NEOPAY has launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, in partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Emaar Entertainment.



Read more on https://t.co/6xEbjYBeaC#UAE #payment #bujkhalifa pic.twitter.com/vbEqel4kDA — Travel&Tourism News (@ttnworldwide) July 29, 2026

NIPL Managing Director and CEO Ritesh Shukla said the facility would provide Indian travellers with a familiar and convenient payment option while planning their international visits.

“Indian travellers are increasingly seeking payment experiences that are simple, familiar and seamless when they travel abroad,” Shukla said, adding that the initiative would make payments easier even before visitors arrive in the UAE.

NEOPAY CEO Vibhor Mundhada said the integration marked an important milestone in digital commerce between India and the UAE.

He said NEOPAY has become the first company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to enable UPI acceptance for e-commerce transactions.

An Emaar Entertainment spokesperson said the introduction of UPI for online bookings would simplify the customer experience for Indian visitors, who are among the attraction’s largest international visitor groups.

The move is expected to further boost digital payment adoption and enhance convenience for Indian tourists visiting Dubai.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)