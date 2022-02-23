McDonald's China prepares Coriander Sundae, netizens react with hilarious memes

The American multinational fast food company McDonald's added Cilantro Sundae ice cream to its menu in localities of China, when a Twitter user posted this update to inform netizens, the internet took to storm with hilarious memes.

Twitter user Daniel Ahmad shared a picture of the weird ice cream variety being referred to as the 'Coriander Sundae'. According to reports, it is a limited edition item on the menu that was launched on February 21 and will be available till February 25.

If we were to describe the bizarre dish in words, it appears similar to white clad vanilla cup icecream with lots of coriander leaves and syrup garnished on the top.

See picture, here:

Soon after the image of the dish hit the internet, netizens reacted in fury and worry over this bizarre ice cream flavour. Memes flooded in reply to the tweeted picture, check here:

Nooooooo! They put weeds on ice cream pic.twitter.com/IXavsFQj8A — harley (@Gene_Machine_) February 21, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:04 PM IST