'Masterpiece on Celluloid:' Twitterati give '83' the film a big thumbs up

The much-awaited Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer film, '83' finally released on Friday after making the audiences wait for one-and-a-half years. The Kabir Khan film is a recreation of India's iconic victory at the 1983 World Cup, an achievement that proved to be a turning point in the history of Indian sports. For those who were not born at the time, this film is a chance to experience those moments of sheer pride again, with an added tadka of a dash of drama by the creators.

Many watched the 'First Day, First Show' of the film, and the reactions started pouring in immediately for the much awaited film. The reactions suggest that this Ranveer Singh-starer is the actor's finest performance till date. However, some also found a few flaws in the film.

Here's what netizens are saying about 83 on Twitter:

You've seen all the games. Now watch all those magic moments behind the scenes and between the matches. Spot-on acting and terrific recreation of this iconic time. And the 175*!!! Ranveer Singh🤘🏻Despite some flaws, 83 works.. and how! Loved it! #83TheMovie #83TheFilm 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WQqq95N4ov — ʎɥs 🤘🏻 (@ShyFyy) December 24, 2021

#ThisIs83 Truly spectacular work!! Got so damn emotional, especially on the interval block and during the final! @RanveerOfficial is a beast of an actor! A guy who can make you forget who's Kapil Dev and who's Ranveer, deserves every award possible! — Ravi Sutharsan (@RaviSutharsan) December 24, 2021

Review - #ThisIs83

Rating - 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½



Makes you proud as a Indian,this generation needs to realise the importance of this event,glad someone stood up and made this Film, I wont say Masterpiece but genuinely SOLID film. #83WC #83TheFilmReview #83Review pic.twitter.com/qkz7oulSGv — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 24, 2021

#ThisIs83 Most Indians know about the 83 World Cup, and are going to shed buckets of tears watching this. And Kabir Khan tells the audiences "I am a master at making you cry; did it with Bajranji Bhaijaan, now I am back at it again". — Ravi Sutharsan (@RaviSutharsan) December 24, 2021

#83 is jus a NUMBER

THIS FILM WILL RUN FOR #100DAYS FOR

NO LOSS ✊#83TheFilm IS GEM HIDDEN INSIDE A CRICKET 🏏 STADIUM 👏🏾



WELL PLAYED WELL MADE 🏏⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@RanveerOfficial UR OUR #RUN VEER SINGH NOW 🥁🏏 a lovely team effort ✨🎥 pic.twitter.com/iI0utlCh4X — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 24, 2021

.⁦@RanveerOfficial⁩ wasn’t even born when ⁦@therealkapildev⁩ lifted the World https://t.co/i73Tn4GYEF it will be the biggest surprise if #83thefilm’s lead actor doesn’t lift d National award !!!He is just unbelievably Kapil !! pic.twitter.com/moOB8QCDSQ — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) December 20, 2021

However, for some of the fans, the film failed to rise up to its hype and expectations as they complained about the loopholes in the film.

#83movie #OneWordReview 3/5⭐⭐⭐

Movie is good...not great.

Biggest strength of 83 is also its weakness.

Win was unpredictable in 83

Win is predictable in 83 the film.

So the drama works but little less.#RanveerSingh is best.

Direction by @kabirkhankk

Is superb. — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) December 24, 2021

Biggest strength of #ThisIs83



1- Energetic 2nd Half

2- Last 20 mins

3- High on Patriotism

4- Excellent performance by #RanveerSingh & Others



Biggest Weakness of #83TheFilm



1- Weak 1st Half

2- Story Telling

3- 20-25 mins extra lengthy

4- BGM #83TheFilmReview #83Review pic.twitter.com/1c421xgkrE — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 24, 2021

#83TheMovie - Good 1st & 2nd half. Proper screenplay with highs & lows. #Ranveer too good. #Jiiva comic relief (Party Scene👌). INDvsZIM 175* match👌. Bit exaggerated drama but its ok. Slightly lengthy finals. Ends on EMOTIONAL HIGH. End credits super. Honest recreation. Liked it pic.twitter.com/wqQhbLKsWA — VCD (@VCDtweets) December 24, 2021

