Sensex slips 400 points after 3 days of rally; banking, power stocks slide
Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:58 PM IST

'Masterpiece on Celluloid:' Twitterati give '83' the film a big thumbs up

The Kabir Khan film is a recreation of India's iconic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.
FPJ Web Desk
The much-awaited Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer film, '83' finally released on Friday after making the audiences wait for one-and-a-half years. The Kabir Khan film is a recreation of India's iconic victory at the 1983 World Cup, an achievement that proved to be a turning point in the history of Indian sports. For those who were not born at the time, this film is a chance to experience those moments of sheer pride again, with an added tadka of a dash of drama by the creators.

Many watched the 'First Day, First Show' of the film, and the reactions started pouring in immediately for the much awaited film. The reactions suggest that this Ranveer Singh-starer is the actor's finest performance till date. However, some also found a few flaws in the film.

Here's what netizens are saying about 83 on Twitter:

However, for some of the fans, the film failed to rise up to its hype and expectations as they complained about the loopholes in the film.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:55 PM IST
