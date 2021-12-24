'83 is not a film, it's an emotion': Deepika Padukone shares what the Kabir Khan directorial means to her

Actor-producer Deepika Padukone is super excited about the humongous response her latest release ‘83’ has been receiving all over.

Showcasing her excitement, the actress took to her social media recently to share what the movie means to her and defines audiences’ response to the movie.

Deepika says, “It’s incredible and this is how I define ‘83’. For me, ‘83’ is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.”

“They (audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless… I don’t think anyone’s really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres,” she adds.

For those who have watched '83', couldn’t stop raving about Deepika’s effortless portrayal of Romi Dev (Kapil Dev’s wife) in the movie with great aplomb.

Also, the industry, critics and fans alike applauded her smart move as a producer backing one of the finest films releasing this year.

Besides ‘83’, Deepika has a long list of films in her kitty including Mahabharata as Draupadi, Nag Ashwin's next ‘Project K’, ‘The Intern Remake’, ‘Pathan’, ‘Fighter’, Hollywood film with STX and Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 09:31 AM IST