'Masala jalebi' makes foodies compare bizarre dish with 'dal dhokli'

The year is about to end in a few days, however, people's bizarre food creations seem to never turn off. A picture of 'Masala Jalebi' has created buzz on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
'Masala Jalebi' | Twitter
People with a sweet tooth would never miss a chance to taste some yummy gulab jamun or the mouth-watering jalebis. Days after the internet showed people trying out a fusion dish with gulab jamun and rum, jalebis weren't spared either. A picture of 'Masala Jalebi' has created a buzz on social media.

The rich yellow colour appearing due to sprinkled turmeric and added spices has shaped this bizarre delicacy, the masala jalebi. The jalebis are no more just a dessert that you can munch along with some faafda as this masala version of the dessert has entered the food world.

article-image

Are you craving a jalebi? How about this one? While some Twitter users wanted to give the preparation a try, others found the recipe too weird to enjoy. However, foodies spot similarities between this dish and the Gujarati special cuisine 'dal dhokli.'

Netizens tweeted saying, "Mujhe laga aapne Dal Dhokli ki pic daali (I thought that you uploaded a Dal Dhokli pic)." Meanwhile, another replied suggesting some topping ideas and said, "Okay, par thoda cheese bhi daal dete to maza aa jata. (It would have been better if you would have add some cheese to it)"

article-image

