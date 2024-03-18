Man Who Booked 46 Train Tickets Is Going Viral For THIS Post, Here's What It Is All About

An X post shared by a person who booked 46 tickets on IRCTC is going viral. Identified as Sambit Nayak, the person mentioned that he only received two lower berths when the whole ticketing process came to an end, leaving him disappointed. Of the 24 tickets to the destination and 22 return tickets, the passenger received a lower berth during each travel, which purportedly didn't match his expectations.

Being disappointed with his allocated births, he wished to question the railway authorities and seek the help of a lawyer to file a pro bono to sue IRCTC. In his tweet, he asked if any lawyer reading his concern would be interested in assisting him. "Any kind hearted lawyer here who can help me pro bono sue irctc? Ticket karke saare paise khatam ho gaye (Sic)," read his message.

Nayak furthermore hinted that there were six senior citizens travelling and needed a lower berth for comfort. Taking a dig at the existing terms and conditions of the ticket allotment and the reserved quotas to assist the elderly, he asked how is it justifiable to grant six 65+ people no lower berths.

Hailing from Odisha, the man tried drawing the attention of authorities to the matter. In a series of discussions on Nayak wrote, "If this is not fixed in next 1 year, no RS term for Ashwini Vaishnaw saar from Odisha."

Odias are not given lower berths after booking 46 tkts. If this is not fixed in next 1 year, no RS term for Ashwini Vaishnaw saar from Odisha. — Sambit Nayak (@sambitnk) March 17, 2024

His tweet has gone viral on the social media platform and gathered over 29,000 views. Netizens were not only seen reacting to his post but also retweeting to support his stand. However, some even backed the ticketing system and said it's all about the algorithm and directly the government.