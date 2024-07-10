 Man Struggles To Carry 3V Hanger On Rainy Road, Friend Laughs Uncontrollably & Records Video Instead Of Helping Him
The video was initially shared on TikTok this July, followed by going viral on other social media sites too. As per reports, the original clip attracted 32 million views on TikTok and two million likes. It was shared by an account named Bang Bii.

A video of a man trying to walk with a 3V clothes hanger but failing from maintaining his balance is going viral on social media. It shows him repeatedly aligning the tool and walking with it on a rainy road, only to fail miserably. Notably, his friends doesn't take efforts to help him with the task and prefers to instead make the moment into a hilarious memory. He records the incident on camera and makes the man's struggle go viral.

The incident is said to have taken place at Malaysia. In the video, the two friends were living one of the peak friends moment as they enjoyed some laughter together. When one of them was seen losing their balance while handling the huge hanger, the other captured the incident.

Check out the video below

Friend laughs, records video

The man who got stuck with the hanger was certainly looking out for some help and even calling out his friend to assist him. But the friend didn't seem in a mood to do so. He rather kept this on a lighthearted note and laughed it out. Stepping behind from the scene, he filmed the man's funny attempt to manage the heavy hanger. Hopefully, the friend helped him after recording the video and sharing it online for fun.

