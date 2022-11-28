e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMan rejects company's idea of 'fun', enjoys legal right to be 'boring'

Man rejects company's idea of 'fun', enjoys legal right to be 'boring'

Don't like much socialisation with work partners and officemates? This man could be your ideal time

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Office party/representative image | Freepik
Follow us on

In case you are an introvert who doesn't vibe along with social bees from your work team, and often avoids gatherings and parties with them, here's a similar case that you may find relatable. It is a known fact that we don't enjoy everybody's company all the time. While some prefer to be in their close circles to enjoy their moments in a low-key style, some would love to be a happy social butterfly.

However, when an official was far from adhering the office's fun norms, the French man choose to go the legal way for staying ''boring'' as he opted to stay away from what the workplace termed ''fun.'' Also, this case which is now viral hints that the man was fired for not being a fun person at the workspace.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match
article-image

In a bizarre case, an employee from France was granted the "right to be boring" at work after a judge ruled that his former employer had been unjust to terminate him for failing to routinely attend after-work happy hours with his coworkers.

Reportedly, the man is being identified as Mr. T, and refers to have been serving as a senior counsel at the Parisian consulting firm Cubik Partners. 

Mr T's case was heard in the French court after he issued an industrial tribunal. The legal body sided with him and slammed his job firing. The honourable court stated the company's fun culture as ''humiliating and intrusive practices,'' read reports.

Read Also
'Real Bahubali': Man climbs bus ladder while holding bike on his head, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thanos enjoys 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' trend, this Marvel version of Ayesha's dance is now viral; watch...

Thanos enjoys 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' trend, this Marvel version of Ayesha's dance is now viral; watch...

Man rejects company's idea of 'fun', enjoys legal right to be 'boring'

Man rejects company's idea of 'fun', enjoys legal right to be 'boring'

CAT 2022: From cats to Jab We Met, candidates describe exam experience through memes; check here

CAT 2022: From cats to Jab We Met, candidates describe exam experience through memes; check here

Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral...

Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral...

What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video

What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video