Man rejects company's idea of 'fun', enjoys legal right to be 'boring'

In case you are an introvert who doesn't vibe along with social bees from your work team, and often avoids gatherings and parties with them, here's a similar case that you may find relatable. It is a known fact that we don't enjoy everybody's company all the time. While some prefer to be in their close circles to enjoy their moments in a low-key style, some would love to be a happy social butterfly.

However, when an official was far from adhering the office's fun norms, the French man choose to go the legal way for staying ''boring'' as he opted to stay away from what the workplace termed ''fun.'' Also, this case which is now viral hints that the man was fired for not being a fun person at the workspace.

In a bizarre case, an employee from France was granted the "right to be boring" at work after a judge ruled that his former employer had been unjust to terminate him for failing to routinely attend after-work happy hours with his coworkers.

Reportedly, the man is being identified as Mr. T, and refers to have been serving as a senior counsel at the Parisian consulting firm Cubik Partners.

Mr T's case was heard in the French court after he issued an industrial tribunal. The legal body sided with him and slammed his job firing. The honourable court stated the company's fun culture as ''humiliating and intrusive practices,'' read reports.