Man pees in Ex-Gf's Louis Vuitton bag; check what happened next

Two people who are dating go through lots of turmoil

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 01:31 PM IST
Two people who are dating go through lots of turmoil. Where there is love, there is understanding and things become very easy. But what if one becmes toxic and stops feeling for you? This leads to an ugly ending. A case has come to the limelight where a man has been charged by the court for urinating in ex-girlfriend's Louis Vitton bag.

The alleged incident took place in Seoul, South Korea. It was in October 2021, when a fight had broken between the man and his ex-girlfriend. She started talking about the cash she had spent in the relation and the debt. The man then entered her bedroom, took out her Louis Vuitton handbag and peed in the bag. The lady went to the court asking for compensation. The man was charged Rs. 91,634 for his crime.

