Man devises ‘Desi Jugaad’ to carry his family of 6 on 2 wheeler; video goes viral

Indians are known for their famous ‘jugaad’! A video of a man carrying his family on his two-wheeler has gone viral on social media.

But, what is surprising is the number of people he has adjusted on his two wheeler by using a 'Desi Jugaad.' These jugaads are unconventional solutions to real problems, although they may not always be done by following rules or seeming logical.

In the viral video, the man devised a way to carry at least six people on his two-wheeler. The video was shared by an Instagram meme page, @a.s.arvind_.

In the video, the man has seemingly tied a wooden strap to the bike, which extends horizontally on both sides. He has then made his family members, mostly women, sit on both sides of the wooden plank, while he steers the bike, with one lady sitting behind him.

However, as funny and praiseworthy as the creative idea is, it is certainly not the safest way to travel.

The viral video, which shows a man at his creative best, has left netizens in splits. It has drawn the attention of all users, with many comparing it to a relevant funny scene from the 1997-movie Ishq.

One user commented that India had no dearth of talent, while another user wrote that the man deserved a Bharat Ratna for his creativity.

A third user commented that, he is reminded of the song Yeh Dosti from Sholay, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

