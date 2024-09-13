 Man Calmly Shoos Away Lizard That Crawled On Him And Continues Using Phone, Netizens React To Viral Video
In the video, the man was seen resting on the floor and engrossed in his phone when a lizard suddenly crawled onto his arm. Without a second for fear or panic, he nonchalantly handled the situation.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Video: Man Calmly Shoos Away Lizard | Instagram@memeyash.world

What would you do if you suddenly spot a lizard staring at you from a close distance? We just heard you screaming out of fear as you happened to imagine this situation. But let us tell you about a viral reaction of a man when he came across a lizard not only crawling next to him but also hopping on his body and moving through his chest. His reaction wasn't something most people would do on noticing the reptile around them.

The undated footage recorded a man surprisingly staying calm and composed even when a lizard crawled on him. Without taking a second, he shooed it away with his hand. His response after sensing the lizard on his body was too casual and calm, leaving people stunned.

Watch video

In the video, the man was seen resting on the floor and engrossed in his phone when a lizard suddenly crawled onto his arm. Without a second for fear or panic, he nonchalantly handled the situation. He simply shooed the lizard away with a gentle flick of his hand and then returned to his phone, seemingly unfazed by the reptile.

article-image

Netizens react as video goes viral

The video has surfaced across various social media platforms. On Instagram, a meme page attracted 1.3 million views on this video so far.

The video is now going viral on Instagram and drawing the attention of netizens towards the man's unexpected reaction towards the reptile crawling onto him. People termed his as an calmness as they reacted to the video. "Bro is the definition of calmness," they said while wishing to seek such calmness in their lives. "I need this kind of calmness," they further commented in this regard.

