Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban featured in Karnataka textbooks as postman; see viral photo

The Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban shared a picture on Instagram which was a sneak peek into the textbook from Karnataka. Why did he share it? The textbook had featured him as a postman.

The post was captioned to read, "Anganey karnatakayil government joliyum set aayi…😇Pandu letters kondu thanna postmante prardhana🙏🏼 (In Karnataka, government job set... Pandu works as postman with delivering letter).

The image came from the 2010 Malayalam comedy film 'Oridathoru Postman' wherein the actor played the character of the postman's son.

Take a look at the post, right here:

The post is going viral with many notable film artists replying with laughter emojis. Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:



Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:51 PM IST