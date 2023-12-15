'Make Him Brand Ambassador': Netizens React To Mumbai-Based Customer Spending ₹42.3 lakh On Swiggy Orders In 2023

Netizens React To Mumbai-Based Customer Spending ₹42.3 lakh On Swiggy | Representative image

A Mumbai-based Swiggy customer spent as much as ₹ 42.3 lakhs on food ordered this year. The huge bill amount caught the attention of netizens as the app shared its data reflecting on how 2023 has been. In the report titled "How India Swiggy’d 2023," the company mentioned a user making a great purchase in the maximum city and hilariously said, "Chote chote sheheron mein, aise bade bade orders hote rehete hai.”

In my opinion, @Swiggy should make him their brand ambassador. — Biju VB (@Biju_Vaisyathil) December 14, 2023

“A user from Mumbai, who placed food orders worth ₹ 42.3 lakh,” Swiggy said in its report while wondering about the CTC of the person and calling him the biggest foodie of the year. While reacting to this, internet users asked the online delivery platform to make him their brand ambassador. People were keen to know more about the man and learn about where he worked.

Would be interesting to know who this guy was and from which company. — The Microcap Investor (@iMicrocap) December 14, 2023

Some couldn’t believe their eyes on reading the report about a huge spend on food. Taking to X, one wrote, “A user from Mumbai, placed food orders worth INR 42.3 lakh. Yes INR 42.3 lakh!” Another user tweeted the possible breakdown of the order amount and claimed the Mumbaikar would have spent 13,000 every day on Swiggy.

A user from Mumbai, placed food orders worth INR 42.3 lakh 🥹. Yes INR 42.3 lakh! — The Naveen Sharma (@The_Naveen_S) December 14, 2023