'Main Pehli Biwi Hoon': Kanpur Woman Crashes Husband's Second Marriage Functions, Scolds 'Dulhan' On Stage | WATCH |

A dramatic scene unfolded at a wedding reception in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a woman arrived at the venue claiming that the groom was already legally married to her. The incident, which was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media, shows the woman confronting the bride on stage while police officials look on.

The incident took place on Friday night at Chaudhary Marriage Lawn in Chakeri, where Sahana Hasan, a resident of Chamanganj, reached the reception accompanied by police officers. She alleged that the groom, Asif Mohammad, had entered into a second marriage despite never legally divorcing her.

🚨 First Wife Reaches Wedding Venue, Stops Husband’s Alleged Second Marriage in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/aF8b4xi2Ch — Believer (@PredatorVolk) July 26, 2026

According to Sahana, she and Asif had a love marriage in 2022 after first connecting through Facebook. Their relationship reportedly received the approval of both families and the wedding was celebrated with traditional ceremonies. However, marital differences surfaced in 2024, leading to disputes between the couple.

The matter eventually reached court. While Sahana filed a case against Asif, he reportedly initiated legal proceedings seeking the restitution of conjugal rights. With the case still pending, Sahana claims she was informed by a neighbour that Asif was hosting the reception for another marriage in Chakeri.

A Muslim man, identified as Aajib, was stopped from secretly marrying a second woman in Kanpur after his first wife arrived at the wedding venue and confronted him.



The wife was alerted by a neighbor, rushed to the venue with her sister, and halted the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/MCI4XBRtCm — Pratham (@thepratham_in) July 27, 2026

Determined to verify the information, she rushed to the venue with the police. Videos circulating online show her approaching the stage, where the bride was seated, and confronting her in front of guests.

In the viral clip, Sahana can be heard saying, "Tumhe pata hain main kaun hoon, main pehli biwi hoon, talaq nahi hua hai, aur main yeh nahi hone doongi." ("Do you know who I am? I am the first wife. I have not been divorced, and I will not let this happen.")

As the confrontation unfolded, the groom allegedly attempted to leave the venue. Police personnel intervened and later escorted Asif to a nearby police outpost for questioning. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the allegations to determine the facts surrounding the marriage and the pending legal dispute.