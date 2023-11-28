FINALLY! 56-Year-Old Security Guard Clears MSc Exam In Jabalpur Years After 24th Attempt

Representative Image | Facebook

Meet Rajkaran Baraua, a security guard and a house help in Jabalpur who has a double Masters degree. After receiving his MA in 1996, he aimed at obtaining an educational degree in mathematics. He accomplished his dream after more than two decades of determination. The 56-year-old passed his MSc (Maths) exam after 25 years of study and 23 unsuccessful attempts.

It was in 2021 that the security guard finally made it at the examination. His never give up attitude has won praises along with people acknowledging his passion to study.

Baraua's hectic work routine

His story recently surfaced across news portals and narrated how he managed taking time out of his busy work routine to prepare for his academic goal. It was reported that the enthusiast would do double shifts by being a security guard at night and a help at a bungalow in the day to make money and manage his expenses. He told the media that he nearly spent two lakh rupees of reference materials and exam fees over the years.

Baraua expressed how he longed to be addressed a postgraduate in mathematics. "All I ever wanted was to pass this examination and be called a postgraduate in mathematics," he was quoted as saying in reports while referring to his journey as a "25-year-long tapasya."

First attempt in 1997

In 1996, the MP man secured his postgraduate degree in arts, but that didn't stop him for studying more. He made his initial attempt in the MSc exam the very next year, however, failed. Since then, he continuously tried to achieve his dream until it materialised in 2021. He believes that his passion for math amplified when he was appreciated by a few school teachers, back in the years, when he taught the subject to young minds.

He has reportedly quit his previous jobs purportedly to find a new one in accordance with his educational qualification.