Love Gobi Manchurian? Don't Watch This Viral Video As It Will Make You Say 'Eww'

A video showing the preparation of as many as 500kg of Gobi Manchurian surfaced online, however, it didn't please netizens due to a lack of hygiene. In case you love the snack and enjoy eating it often, we ask you to refrain from watching the video.

The clip films the entire procedure adopted by the caterers, reportedly from Surat, to prepare the Manchurian balls. It shows a group of semi-naked men chopping cabbages, mixing them with flour, and carrying out other cooking rituals with bare hands and minimum cleanliness. Check out the video below

Video goes viral

Even if the video was posted on Instagram a few months ago, it is still doing the rounds on social media. So far, the unappreciated food reel has attracted 5.4 million views. Viewers flooded the comments section with their feedback about the food preparation and the setting.

Netizens react

"Hygiene only exists in home food," said an Instagram user while reacting to this video. Meanwhile, others addressed the untidy kitchen and said, "RIP hygiene." One of the common comments that surfaced in reaction to the video, read, "Manchurian with extra salt." It probably hinted at the human sweat being mixed with the other ingredients during the preparation.

Read comments

