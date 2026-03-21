'London Me Rikshaw? Bas, Game Over' Indian Auto Spotted In UK Traffic Leaves Desi Internet Nostalgic - VIDEO

For many Indians abroad, familiar sights often come in unexpected ways. That’s exactly what happened when an Indian man living in London came across something unusual, a black-and-yellow auto-rickshaw cruising through regular city traffic. The moment instantly evoked a sense of home in a setting where such vehicles are rarely seen.

Viral video captures the moment

Content creator Jay Dholakiya shared the clip on Instagram, showcasing a typical London street lined with cars, trees, and road signs. Amid the usual vehicles, the auto-rickshaw quietly blended into traffic, yet stood out dramatically. The visual contrast made it feel like a scene straight out of Delhi or Mumbai rather than the UK capital.

Why the Rickshaw stood out

Auto-rickshaws are a common and essential mode of transport across Indian cities, known for their affordability and convenience. However, in the UK, they are not a standard part of public transport systems. Occasionally, such vehicles may appear for promotional events, private use, or tourism-related experiences, which adds to their novelty when spotted on public roads.

Social media reacts with surprise and nostalgia

The video struck a chord online, with viewers expressing a mix of disbelief and fondness. Some recalled spotting similar vehicles in areas like Wembley, while others shared how much they missed the ease of hopping into an auto back in India. For many, the clip wasn’t just about an unusual sight, it was about the emotional connection to everyday life back home.

Moments like these highlight how something ordinary in one country can feel extraordinary in another. The sight of an auto-rickshaw in London became more than just a viral clip, it turned into a reminder of how small cultural elements can instantly transport people across continents.