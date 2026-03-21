‘Gamer Mummy’ Goes Viral: Indian Mom Wins Internet With PS5 Skills & Racing Dominance; Netizens Say, 'Lewis Hamilton Who?'

What if gaming wasn’t just for teenagers anymore? An Indian mother is breaking that stereotype and winning hearts online with her unexpected gaming skills and fierce competitive spirit. Popularly dubbed “gamer mummy,” she’s turning everyday life into entertaining content, controller in one hand, responsibilities in the other.

From kitchen to console

The viral Instagram page Indian Gaming Mom, run by her son, offers a glimpse into her unique routine. In one widely shared clip, the family searches for her around the house, assuming she’s in the kitchen or resting, only to find her deeply immersed in a Spider-Man session on her PS5.

“When we couldn’t find Mom anywhere in the house… we thought she was in the kitchen or resting. But she was actually busy saving the city,” reads the caption, as she takes down a massive sand monster in-game.

Speed-running life like a pro

Her ability to juggle household tasks with gaming has left viewers impressed. In another video, she wraps up cooking in record time, dressed in a simple maxi, before jumping straight into a competitive sim racing session on her PC setup.

The caption of one of her videos read, “POV: Her race starts in 10 minutes… So she speed-runs dinner. I thought guests were coming… Turns out she had a bigger priority. Race > Rest. And yes… she finished 1st. Indian moms don’t waste time. They optimise it.”

Racing into the spotlight

Her racing videos have especially caught attention, with fans comparing her to motorsport legends like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Comments poured in. One user commented, “Maxi Verstappen”.

Another user commented, “Ferrari wants to know your location”. A third user commented, “Lewis Hamilton who?”

Even more impressive, she reportedly played Gran Turismo 7 for the first time and still secured first place.

“She played GT7 for the first time… and got 1st place. I bought the steering wheel for myself… But today I realised, legends don’t need practice. From ‘beta ye kaise chalate?’ to finishing FIRST. Indian moms are built different. Tag your mom if she’s secretly a champion.”