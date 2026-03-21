Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Eid Mubarak' Post In Traditional Attire Goes Viral; Fans From Across Globe Send Best Wishes

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo extended warm Eid greetings to millions of fans worldwide, marking the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Portuguese icon shared a striking photo on social media, dressed in a sophisticated navy blue sherwani-style jacket adorned with gold paisley embroidery. Featuring a mandarin collar and intricate detailing, the outfit reflected a regal aesthetic commonly associated with Eid celebrations, particularly across South and West Asia.

A simple yet heartfelt message

Accompanying the post was a warm message:

“Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness.”

The gesture resonated widely, with fans flooding the comments section with love and returning festive wishes.

Massive reach across platforms

With over 672 million followers on Instagram and more than 100 million on X, Ronaldo’s message quickly gained global traction, highlighting his immense influence beyond football.

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Celebrations mark end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr was observed in Saudi Arabia and several other countries following the sighting of the Shawwal moon, signalling the conclusion of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims around the world.

Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has increasingly acknowledged regional customs and traditions. His participation in cultural moments like Eid reflects his growing connection with fans in the Middle East and the broader Muslim community.

A global icon beyond football

Ronaldo’s thoughtful gesture once again underscores how global sports figures can bridge cultures, using their platforms to spread positivity and celebrate diversity across borders.