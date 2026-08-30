'Log Yaha Exercise Karte Hai': Woman Objects To Pet Dogs Using Resting Benches In Thane Society - WATCH

Woman Objects To Pet Dogs Using Resting Benches In Thane Society |

A disagreement between two women at a housing society in Thane, Maharashtra, has sparked a lively debate online after an argument broke out over two pet dogs sitting on a common bench.

The incident, which unfolded during the monsoon, was recorded by the dog owner and later shared on social media. The video shows her defending her pets, Bruno and Shadow, after an older woman objected to them using the benches.

‘The bench was already wet’

According to the dog owner, the benches were already wet because of the heavy rain in the area. She argued that she would clean the spot before leaving and said her dogs had been using the benches for nearly five years without anyone raising an objection.

“Maine apne dogs ko yahan pe baithaya hai and yahan pe already paani hai,” she said, explaining that the bench was already covered with rainwater.

The woman then told the older resident that she regularly cleaned the benches after her dogs used them and questioned why they were being asked to move.

The resident, however, explained that the benches were used by people in the morning, including residents who gather there for yoga. She also claimed that she had noticed the dog owner failing to clean the benches a few days earlier.

Argument escalates over common space

The discussion soon turned into a heated exchange, with both women asking each other for their names and flat numbers. The older woman eventually threatened to call security.

“Yes, call them,” the dog owner replied.

The dog owner also stressed that her pets were living beings and should not simply be treated as objects that could be moved whenever someone objected to their presence.

The post was shared with the caption, “Was It Wrong? I Do Clean That Place Daily.”

Social media divided over who was right

The video has prompted sharply divided reactions. Some users supported the pet owner, arguing that dogs are family members and should be allowed in common areas if their owners maintain cleanliness.

“Ma’am please…why create a problem when there should be none. Why so much of dissatisfaction that you would like to disrupt a peaceful, happy situation. Look for your happiness instead,” one user commented.

Another person defended the dogs more bluntly, writing, “Why though? I mean, those dogs look way more civilised and clean than that aunty. I wouldn’t mind sitting on that same bench with those dogs even during monsoon, but sitting next to aunty? Well, yeahhh… HARD PASS.”

“She is totally wrong, they are also kids for someone, don’t know when they are going to see them as a living thing,” another user said.

However, not everyone agreed with the dog owner. Some pointed out that common areas are shared by all residents and that people may have legitimate concerns about hygiene, allergies or fear of animals.

“She is right …this place is for people to sit..dogs level saliva bacteria shed hair on bench. Dirty feet dogs have they urinate and sit on bench…girl apne ghar me khi bhi baithao logo ki place ko gunda mat karo,” one comment read.

The Thane incident has therefore raised a familiar question in residential societies: where should the line be drawn between the rights of pet owners and the comfort, hygiene concerns and expectations of other residents when it comes to shared spaces?