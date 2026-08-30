WATCH: Cat Steals The Show At Graduation Ceremony As Student Takes Degree With Feline On His Shoulder

Cat Steals The Show At Graduation Ceremony As Student Takes Degree With Feline On His Shoulder |

Graduation ceremonies are usually about gowns, degrees and proud family members. But one architecture student’s convocation turned into an unexpectedly wholesome internet moment after he arrived on stage with his cat perched comfortably on his shoulder.

The adorable moment involving Naval Tambulkar and his feline companion was captured on video and shared on Instagram, where it quickly caught the attention of thousands of viewers.

Cat joins student on stage

In the viral clip, Naval can be seen attending his graduation ceremony while wearing his academic gown. What made the scene unusual was the tiny cat sitting calmly on his shoulder.

The feline was also dressed for the occasion, sporting a miniature graduation robe as its owner walked across the stage to receive his degree.

Rather than appearing nervous or restless in the unfamiliar surroundings, the cat remained remarkably composed throughout the ceremony. The unusual graduation companion soon became the centre of attention.

Professors can't resist petting the cat

While Naval posed for photographs after receiving his degree, the professors on stage appeared equally delighted by his furry companion.

One of the teachers could be seen reaching out to pet the cat, seemingly unable to resist the adorable guest. The interaction added another wholesome layer to the already unusual graduation moment.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘shutupnaval’ and reportedly crossed more than 1 million views within a day. Times Now said it could not independently confirm the details surrounding the post.

Internet has the cutest reactions

The unusual convocation moment quickly prompted a flood of funny and affectionate comments from viewers.

“Cat helped him to study well,” one user joked.

“My cat would've ripped the degree and my face,” another person commented.

“I’m showing this to my cat, so she knows that their cats are getting degrees,” read another reaction.

Someone simply summed up the moment with the pun, “ConvoCation.”

Several users, however, focused on the professors’ reactions and their obvious affection for the animal.

“Oh my god I love how the professors are so happy and petting the cat. Like everyone is just gushing over the cute baby,” one person wrote.

“This is exactly how I believe people should react in their graduation,” another commented.

“This was the cutest thing saw on the internet today. Absolutely charming,” said another viewer.