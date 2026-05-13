'Live & Let Live': Viral Video From Himachal Pradesh's Bir Sparks Women's Safety Debate After Travel Influencer Alleges Stalking | X @iNikhilsaini

The question of how safe women are in India has once again come under scrutiny after a video posted by travel influencer Arpita Sahu from Bir, Himachal Pradesh, sparked concern on social media. In the video, she alleged that she and her friends were being followed by a man during their trip. The incident was highlighted in a post on the social media platform X by user Nikhil Saini.

In the now-viral clip, the influencer claimed that the man had been trailing the group across multiple locations in Bir, a popular tourist destination known for its paragliding and backpacking culture. Expressing fear and discomfort, the woman said, “Right now I am in Bir, and I am here travelling with my friends, and there was this guy who was following us for half an hour. He was following us wherever we were going.”

The woman further alleged that the group had repeatedly noticed the same individual near them. “Show his face. He has been following us from 2-3 places. He has been noticing us for a long time. We have been noticing that wherever we went, you have been following us,” she said in the video.

Questioning why they were being made to feel unsafe, she added, “Why can't you let us be? We are not comfortable in our own country.” Another woman accompanying her claimed that the man pretended he was not following them. “He had the audacity to pretend that he was not following us,” she said.

Both women voiced frustration over the repeated experience. “I mean, why guys? Live and let live. Can we do that, please?” the influencer said, while her friend asked, “Will you guys devour us?”

The incident has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users demanding a proper investigation and stronger measures to ensure women’s safety in tourist destinations.