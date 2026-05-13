'Hamba Hamba Turns Party Anthem': Kolkata Nightclubs Mock TMC, Mamata Banerjee After BJP's Win In West Bengal | Rajniti Rumble's Instagram

Nightclubs are places of music, celebration, and cultural expression, but in Kolkata, they have now unexpectedly become spaces for political satire as well. Days after the BJP's victory over the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, videos from the city’s nightclubs have gone viral on social media, showing crowds dancing to remix tracks based on Mamata Banerjee’s “Hamba Hamba” slogan.

In Kolkata’s nightclubs, the political slogan coined by the TMC supremo has now turned into a mocking anti-regime anthem for partygoers. In clips going viral on the internet, partygoers are seen cheering, dancing, and singing along as DJs blend political references with beats, creating what many users are calling a “farewell party vibe” for the TMC government.

This musical political satire employed by Kolkata nightclubs to mock the TMC and its leader, Mamata Banerjee, would likely not have been possible during her rule. It would have almost certainly invited political backlash and a crackdown on those organising such events.

The phenomenon has sparked widespread discussion online, with many describing it as more than just ordinary trolling. Social media users argue that the satire reflects a deeper political and cultural shift in the city.

The video continues to gain traction across social media platforms, highlighting how political narratives are rapidly blending with internet culture and youth entertainment.